INSIGHT-How Tesla defined a new era for the global auto industry

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

    By Edward Taylor, Norihiko Shirouzu and Joseph White
    FRANKFURT/BEIJING/DETROIT, July 22 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's
<TSLA.O> rapid rise to become the world's most valuable carmaker
could mark the start of a new era for the global auto industry,
defined by a Silicon Valley approach to software that is
overtaking old-school manufacturing know-how.
    Tesla's ascent took many investors by surprise. But
executives at Daimler AG <DAIGn.DE>, the parent company of
Mercedes-Benz, had a close-up view starting in 2009 of how Tesla
and its chief executive Elon Musk were taking a new approach to
building vehicles that challenged the established system.
    Daimler, which bears the name of the man who invented the
modern car 134 years ago, bought a nearly 10% Tesla stake in May
2009 in a deal which provided a $50 million lifeline for the
struggling start-up.  
    That investment gave Mercedes engineers an inside view of
how Musk was willing to launch technology that wasn't perfect,
and then repeatedly upgrade it, using smartphone style
over-the-air updates, paying little regard to early
profitability. 
    Mercedes engineers helped Tesla develop its Model S luxury
sedan in exchange for access to Tesla's partially hand-assembled
battery packs, but in 2014 Daimler decided to sell their stake
amid doubts Tesla's approach could be industrialized at scale.  
    
    Tesla would go on to pioneer new approaches in
manufacturing, designs in software and electronic architecture
which enable it to introduce innovations faster than rivals,
leaving analysts to draw comparisons with Apple <AAPL.O>.
    Three people directly involved with the Mercedes side of the
collaboration said the brief partnership highlighted the
collision of old and new engineering cultures: the German
obsession with long-term safety and control, which rewarded
evolution, and the Silicon Valley carmaker's experimental
approach which embraced radical thinking and fast innovation. 
    "Elon Musk has been walking on the edge of a razorblade in
terms of the aggression with which he pushes some technologies,"
said a former Mercedes engineer who worked on the partnership.
    By contrast, Mercedes and other established automakers are
still not comfortable about releasing a new technology, such as
partially automated driving, without years of testing. 
    Tesla did not respond to requests for comment.
    Investors favor the Tesla model, in an industry undergoing
fundamental and dizzying change even though the U.S. carmaker
will face an onslaught of competing electric vehicles from
established automakers during the next few years. 
    They are putting their money on Musk and his company, even
though Mercedes-Benz alone sold 935,089 cars in the first half
of 2020, dwarfing the 179,050 delivered by Tesla in the same
period.
    Today, Tesla is worth nearly $304.6 billion, more than six
times Daimler's 41.5-billion-euro ($47.7 billion) market
capitalization. See GRAPHIC: https://tmsnrt.rs/3fRM9Yu

    TWO CULTURES COLLIDE     
    Daimler and Tesla began collaborating after Mercedes
engineers, who were developing a second-generation electric
Smart car, bought a Tesla Roadster. They were impressed by the
way Tesla packaged batteries, so arranged a visit to Silicon
Valley to meet Musk in January 2009 and ordered 1,000 battery
packs.
    The collaboration expanded. At a joint press conference in
the Mercedes-Benz museum in Stuttgart in May 2009, Tesla said
the partnership would "accelerate bringing our Tesla Model S to
production and ensure that it is a superlative vehicle". 
    For its part, Mercedes wanted to use Tesla's batteries to
power an electric version of its compact Mercedes-Benz B-Class.
The Tesla Model S would hit the road in 2012. An electric
B-Class, arrived in showrooms two years later.
    Despite having batteries supplied by Tesla, the Mercedes had
a shorter operating range after Daimler engineers configured the
B-class more conservatively to address their concerns about
long-term battery degradation and the risk of overheating, a
second Daimler staffer who worked on the joint projects told
Reuters.
    German engineers found that Tesla engineers had not done
long-term stress tests on its battery. "We had to devise our own
programme of stress tests," the second Daimler engineer said.
    Before starting production of a new car, Daimler engineers
specify a "Lastenheft" - a blueprint laying out the properties
of each component for suppliers. Significant changes cannot be
made once the design is frozen.
    "This is also the way you can guarantee that we will be
profitable during mass production. Tesla was not as concerned
about this aspect," the second Daimler source said.
    Daimler's engineers suggested the underbody of the Model S
needed reinforcing to prevent debris from the road puncturing a
battery pack, the first Daimler engineer said.
    To quash doubts about safety and security, following a
series of battery fires, Tesla raised the ride height of its
vehicles, using an over-the-air update, and a few months later,
in March 2014, said it would add a triple underbody shield to
new Model S cars and offered to retrofit existing cars.
    Musk was able to make adjustments quickly thanks to Tesla's
ability to burn through more cash during development.
    "At Mercedes you can make such adjustments every three years
at best," the engineer said. 
    The Model S, a four-door electric sedan would go on to
outsell the flagship Mercedes-Benz S-Class in the United States
in May 2013, and outstrip S-Class deliveries globally by 2017.
    
    MUSK: INNOVATE OR GO
    Musk's relentless focus on innovation explains, in part, why
he has disrupted the traditional auto world. In an interview https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sp8smJFaKYE
 at the 2020 Air Warfare Symposium, published on YouTube, he was
asked about the importance of innovation among his employees. 
    "We certainly need those that do advanced engineering to be
innovative," Musk said. "The incentive structure is set up ...
such that innovation is rewarded. Making mistakes along the way
does not come with a big penalty. But failure to try to innovate
at all ... comes with a big penalty. You will be fired."
    Established automakers are playing catch-up to Tesla,
designing their own software operating systems and dedicated
electric cars.    
    Mercedes will release its EQS next year - a four-door
limousine built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform, with
an operating range of 700 km. A new version of the Mercedes
S-Class, which will have combustion and hybrid powertrains and
semi-autonomous driver assistance systems, is due this year.
    From an investor perspective, traditional players face
billions of dollars in restructuring costs as they transform
product lines and factories to move away from internal
combustion technology
    "No one is going to give an OEM (established automaker) a
five-year window to say ... you can totally retool your
business, and I am going to buy in and fund this journey," said
Mark Wakefield, co-leader of automotive and industrials practice
at consulting firm AlixPartners.
    Start-ups, however, get time from investors to learn, make
mistakes and grow, he added. 
    Investors are betting on Tesla's ability to scale up
manufacturing just as they once backed Toyota Motor Corp
<7203.T>, which defined the auto industry's last era with its
mastery of highly efficient, high-quality lean production. 
    Toyota overtook the market capitalization of former industry
leader General Motors <GM.N> in 1996, though it wasn't until
2008 that it sold more vehicles than its Detroit rival.
    The Japanese giant also cultivated ties with Tesla, with the
U.S. startup helping it design an electrified RAV4 compact
sports utility vehicle under a 2010 deal.
    Toyota was impressed by the speed with which Tesla came up
with the new design, but ultimately decided Tesla's methods were
not suitable for mass production by a mainstream manufacturer
when Toyota's standards for product quality and durability were
applied, two company insiders familiar with the partnership
said.
    Toyota said the joint project involved cooperation on the
development of electric cars, parts and production system.
    "Toyota accomplished what the project set out to achieve,
and it ended in October 2014 after Tesla delivered roughly 2,500
electric powertrain systems over three years" for an electrified
RAV4 crossover SUVs, a spokeswoman said.
    Both the Toyota and Daimler collaborations were agreed
before the Volkswagen <VOWG_p.DE> emissions-cheating scandal in
2015, which prompted a global regulatory backlash and forced
carmakers to step up investments in electric cars.
    "That was all before dieselgate, which changed the economics
of electric and combustion-engined cars," a senior Daimler
manager said. "Tesla has a lead. Let's see if they can scale
up."

 (Reporting By Edward Taylor, Nori Shirouzu and Joe White;
Additional reporting by Paul Lienert 
Editing by Joe White and Pravin Char)
 ((Edward.Taylor@thomsonreuters.com +496975651187))

Keywords: AUTOS TESLA/NEWERA (INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHIC)

