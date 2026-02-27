Insight Holdings Dumps 8.4 Million SentinelOne Shares Worth $148.4 Million

Key Points

Sold 8,425,026 shares; estimated transaction value of $148.36 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Quarter-end position value change: $148.36 million decrease, reflecting both the sale and stock price movement.

Represents an 11.09% change in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade, Insight Holdings holds zero shares in SentinelOne, with a stake value of $0.

The position previously made up 9.2% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter.

Insight Holdings Group, LLC fully exited its position in SentinelOne (NYSE:S) during the fourth quarter, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Insight Holdings Group, LLC sold its entire holding of 8,425,026 shares in SentinelOne. The estimated transaction value was $148.36 million, calculated using the quarter's average share price. The fund reported zero shares in SentinelOne at quarter-end, with a total position value decrease of $148.36 million, which includes both trading activity and price movement.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:HNGE: $435.48 million (32.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:UDMY: $222.49 million (16.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:NVDA: $102.51 million (7.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:GOOGL: $88.82 million (6.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:MSFT: $88.36 million (6.6% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of SentinelOne were priced at $13.40, down 45.0% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 57.88 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $4.55 billion Employees 2,800 Revenue (TTM) $955.65 million Net Income (TTM) $-411.29 million

Company snapshot

Offers the Singularity XDR Platform, which provides AI-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response across endpoints, cloud workloads, and IoT devices.

Operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally.

SentinelOne, Inc. is a technology company specializing in cybersecurity solutions, leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver autonomous threat protection. The company has established a strong presence in the endpoint and cloud security market, serving a broad enterprise client base. Its platform-centric strategy and focus on automation enable SentinelOne to deliver autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response across endpoints and cloud workloads.

What this transaction means for investors

The sale of the entire SentinelOne position by Insight Holdings Group is notable for its size. In the previous quarter, it was the fund’s third-largest position, comprising over 9% of the total portfolio. While we don’t know why Insight sold, the industry and company troubles were likely to blame.

SentinelOne, like most other cybersecurity companies, has sold off in recent months as investors soured on software stocks. It may have also soured on the sector itself, as Palo Alto Networks is the only cybersecurity stock in a fund of 30 holdings. Since it is just 0.7% of AUM, the fund is no longer heavily invested in this part of the tech industry.

Moreover, unlike some companies in this business, SentinelOne has continued to report net losses, and it has no obvious path to profitability. Hence, even at a relatively reasonable price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of less than 5, its low valuation does not seem to be enough to persuade Insight and other funds to overlook its challenges.

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Microsoft, Nvidia, and SentinelOne. The Motley Fool recommends Palo Alto Networks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

