Insight Enterprises Withdraws FY20 Outlook Amid COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, technology company Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) said it is withdrawing its 2020 financial guidance for net sales and adjusted earnings per share due to the high level of economic uncertainty and disruption caused by COVID-19.

The company said it observed a limited impact of COVID-19 on its first quarter financial results, but anticipate demand for its products and services will decrease significantly in the short term as business and consumer activity declines globally.

The company added that the ultimate extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business operations, financial performance and results of operation, including its ability to execute business strategies and initiatives in the expected time frame, is currently unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, continuously evolving and cannot be predicted.

