Insight Enterprises sees FY24 EPS $9.40 -$9.70 , consensus $10.68

For the full year 2024, we now expect Adjusted diluted earnings per share to be between $9.40 and $9.70. We also now expect to deliver mid single-digit gross profit growth and continue to expect that our gross margin will be in the 19% to 20% range.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NSIT:
- Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Insight Enterprises Enhances Leadership and Financial Strategy
- Insight Enterprises appoints James Morgado as chief financial officer
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.