Insight Enterprises reports Q3 EPS $2.19, consensus $2.37

Reports Q3 revenue $2.09B, consensus $2.34B.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on NSIT:
- Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Insight Enterprises Enhances Leadership and Financial Strategy
- Insight Enterprises appoints James Morgado as chief financial officer
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.