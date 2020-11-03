Insight Enterprises Reinitiates FY20 Adj. EPS Outlook Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) reinitiated its adjusted earnings and net sales growth for the full year 2020.

In early May, the company had withdrawn its 2020 financial guidance for net sales and adjusted earnings per share, due to the high level of economic uncertainty and disruption caused by COVID-19.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.88 and $5.98 per share on net sales between $8.1 billion and $8.2 billion.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $5.57 per share on net sales of $8.22 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

