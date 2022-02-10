Insight Enterprises Q4 Results Top Estimates; Guides FY22 In Line - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) initiated its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full year 2022, in line with analysts' estimates.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.65 to $7.85 per share on net sales growth in the mid single-digit percentage.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $7.69 per share on net sales growth of 4.70 percent to $9.76 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net earnings of $62.13 million or $1.69 per share, up from $53.39 million or $1.50 per share in the year-ago quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.03 per share, compared to $1.76 per share last year.

Total net sales for the quarter grew 12 percent to $2.57 billion from $2.29 billion in the prior-year quarter.

The Street was looking for earnings of $1.98 per share on revenues of $2.45 billion for the quarter.

