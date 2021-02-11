Insight Enterprises Q4 Results Beat Estimates, Guides FY21 Above View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) on Thursday reported net earnings for the fourth quarter of $53.39 million or $1.50 per share, up from $42.95 million or $1.20 per share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.76 per share, compared to $1.57 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter were $2.291 billion, almost flat with $2.297 billion in the prior-year quarter.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter on revenues of $2.11 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2021, Insight Enterprises forecast net sales growth in a range of 4 percent to 8 percent, and adjusted earnings per share between $6.60 and $6.80. The Street expects earnings of $6.46 per share for the year on revenue growth of 4 percent to $8.49 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.