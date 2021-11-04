Insight Enterprises Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) said it delivered a double digit increase in adjusted earnings from operations, during the third quarter. The company recorded significant top line growth driven by hardware net sales, which were up 36% from prior year.

Third quarter adjusted earnings per share was $1.87, up 36% year over year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.67, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net earnings were $55.48 million, up 43%. Earnings per share was $1.51, up 37%.

Consolidated net sales were $2.45 billion, increased 26%, year over year. Analysts on average had estimated $2.16 billion in revenue.

For the full year 2021, the company now expects to deliver low double digit net sales growth over the prior year, and adjusted earnings per share is now expected to be between $7.00 and $7.10. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $6.84.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.