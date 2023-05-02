Insight Enterprises Q1 Results Down, Miss Estimates; Backs FY23 View Above Market

(RTTNews) - Technology company Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net earnings dropped 12 percent to $49.97 million from last year's $56.63 million. Earnings per share were $1.34, compared to last year's $1.53.

Adjusted net earnings were $62.3 million or $1.78 per share, compared to prior year's $1.81 per share.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Consolidated net sales for the first quarter were $2.32 billion, down 12 percent from last year's $2.65 billion. Analysts expected revenues of $2.55 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share to be between $9.90 and $10.10. The Street estimates earnings of $9.79 per share for the year.

The company now expects to deliver gross profit growth in the mid single digit range.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Insight shares were losing around 2 percent to trade at $119.48.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.