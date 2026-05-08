Insight Enterprises Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) reported first-quarter 2026 results that management said exceeded internal expectations, driven by double-digit gross profit growth and continued expansion in cloud and services. The company also outlined a shift in capital allocation priorities under new Chief Executive Officer Jack Azagury, including a pause in M&A for at least the remainder of 2026 and an increased emphasis on share repurchases.

Azagury outlines strategy and initial priorities as new CEO

Azagury, who said this was his firstearnings callas Insight CEO, told investors he was joining at an “important time” as the company continues its “transformation to become the leading solution integrator.” He said Insight delivered “strong financial results which exceeded our expectations,” including “double-digit gross profit growth across every geography” and double-digit growth in adjusted earnings from operations and adjusted diluted EPS.

Azagury described three initial priorities: “staying the course on our strategy and accelerating our pivot,” driving “focus and execution,” and redefining “capital allocation.” He positioned the company’s opportunity around helping mid-market customers adopt AI, citing what he described as a complex technology landscape and constrained AI budgets in that segment.

To illustrate Insight’s positioning, Azagury shared examples of client work involving Microsoft licensing, cloud migrations, data platforms, and AI deployments. He also said he is directly overseeing the North America business “in the near term” to stay closer to customers and ensure alignment between strategy and execution.

Q1 results: gross profit up 14% as cloud and services grew

Chief Financial Officer James Morgado said net revenue was $2.1 billion, up 1% in U.S. dollar terms and down 1% in constant currency. He attributed the increase to higher hardware and services revenue, “partially offset by a decrease in on-prem software as clients shift to cloud-delivered software.” Morgado noted that cloud-delivered software is presented net in agent services revenue.

By category, Morgado said hardware revenue increased 7% on growth in both devices and infrastructure, while core services revenue increased 11% with growth across both acquisitions and the organic business, “with stronger contribution from the acquisitions.”

Gross profit increased 14% with double-digit growth in all geographies. Morgado highlighted:

Cloud gross profit of $139 million, up 35%, driven by growth in SaaS and Infrastructure as a Service, as well as security software from the Sekuro acquisition.

of $139 million, up 35%, driven by growth in SaaS and Infrastructure as a Service, as well as security software from the Sekuro acquisition. Insight Core Services gross profit of $86 million, up 19%, reflecting organic gross margin expansion and acquisition contributions.

of $86 million, up 19%, reflecting organic gross margin expansion and acquisition contributions. Hardware gross profit up 3%, though hardware gross margin declined 50 basis points due to client mix.

Total gross margin was 21.7%, up 2.4 points, which Azagury said reflected the company’s focus on priority areas including cloud and core services. Morgado said adjusted SG&A increased 9% due to higher variable compensation and acquisition-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA was $152 million, up 27%, with margin expanding 1.4 points to 7.1%.

Adjusted diluted EPS was $2.88, up 26% in U.S. dollar terms and 25% in constant currency, according to Morgado.

Cash flow, debt, and share repurchases

Morgado said Insight generated $32 million of cash flow from operations in the quarter, “in line with expectations,” and reiterated the company’s full-year expectation for operating cash flow of $300 million to $400 million.

During Q1, Insight repurchased $75 million in shares and ended the quarter with $224 million remaining under its authorization. Azagury said the company will prioritize completing that authorization in 2026 and “pause M&A activity for at least the remainder of 2026.” Morgado added that the projected $299 million of share repurchases for the year would represent “over 90%” of projected free cash flow.

Insight exited Q1 with total debt of approximately $1.5 billion, compared with $961 million a year ago, with Morgado attributing the increase primarily to acquisitions and share repurchases. He said the company had “ample liquidity” and access to nearly all of its $2 billion asset-based lending facility, with approximately $1 billion available at quarter-end.

Morgado also reported adjusted return on invested capital of 16.7% for the trailing 12 months, compared with 16% a year ago.

Guidance maintained amid hardware complexity and evolving cloud seasonality

Azagury said the company was “holding the 2026 guidance set last quarter,” citing the “ongoing complexity of the environment, including geopolitical risk and supply chain challenges,” and noting he was only “three and a half weeks in.”

Morgado said the company continues to take a “prudent approach” to its outlook and provided additional context on expectations for the remainder of 2026, including that adjusted diluted EPS will be “more heavily weighted towards the H1,” and that corporate and large enterprise client spending is expected to remain “subdued.”

On segment expectations, Morgado said:

Hardware gross profit is expected to be approximately flat as component costs impact demand, and hardware revenue is expected to grow faster than gross profit due to client mix.

is expected to be approximately flat as component costs impact demand, and hardware revenue is expected to grow faster than gross profit due to client mix. Core services gross profit is expected to grow in the high single digits as the organic business returns to growth and acquisitions contribute.

is expected to grow in the high single digits as the organic business returns to growth and acquisitions contribute. Cloud gross profit is expected to grow in the low double digits as the company moves past the majority of partner program changes discussed previously.

For full-year 2026, Morgado reiterated guidance calling for low single-digit gross profit growth and gross margin of approximately 21.5%. Excluding stock-based compensation, adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be $11 to $11.50, “with a bias towards the high end of the range,” and cash flow from operations is still expected to be $300 million to $400 million.

In the Q&A session, Morgado said hardware backlog exiting Q1 was “similar to the levels that we had exiting COVID” and “the most elevated that it has been in multiple years,” but that uncertainty remains around when backlog will convert to revenue due to unsettled memory prices, potential cost increases, and extended lead times.

On cloud seasonality, Morgado said patterns have changed, particularly since the SADA acquisition. He noted that prior to SADA, cloud followed Microsoft seasonality with a stronger Q2; afterward, results have been “balanced more out between Q2 and Q4,” and last year’s partner program changes added “noise” that was more heavily weighted toward the first half.

Services growth focus and acquisition integration

Responding to analyst questions, Azagury said his focus for 2026 is on “organic growth,” including ensuring the company has the right services offerings and investing in cloud, data, AI, security, and hybrid capabilities. He also said he is “still not pleased” with organic growth in the services business and intends to focus on leveraging existing capabilities.

On past acquisitions, Azagury cited InfoCenter, SADA, Sekuro, and Inspire11 as aligned with AI-related priorities and said the focus now is on “really leveraging what we have.” He said the company will share more on its execution plan next quarter.

About Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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