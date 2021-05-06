Insight Enterprises Q1 Adj. Profit Misses Estimates; CEO Ken Lamneck To Retire

(RTTNews) - Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) reported first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.30, flat with prior year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.43, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Earnings from operations increased 27% to $67.0 million. Earnings per share was $1.18, up 24% year over year.

First quarter net sales increased 2% year over year to $2.2 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $2.15 billion, for the quarter.

For 2021, the company expects net sales growth in the 4% to 8% range and adjusted earnings per share is expected to be between $6.60 and $6.80.

Insight Enterprises announced that Ken Lamneck plans to retire as President and Chief Executive Officer effective December 31, 2021. Lamneck has been with the company since January 1, 2010. The Board has engaged an executive search firm to identify and evaluate potential successors from internal and external candidates.

