Insight Enterprises To Purchase $76 Mln Shares From ValueAct Capital

May 27, 2025 — 09:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) Tuesday announced a stock repurchase agreement with ValueAct Capital Master Fund, L.P. to buy 600,000 shares of its common stock at a price of approximately $126.86 per share. The total value of the repurchase is approximately $76 million.

The company said the purchase is part of its existing $300 million stock repurchase program.

Insight Enterprises said the repurchase represents another step in continuing relationship with ValueAct Capital that began in 2021.

