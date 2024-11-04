News & Insights

Insight Enterprises price target lowered to $205 from $225 at Barrington

November 04, 2024 — 11:20 am EST

Barrington lowered the firm’s price target on Insight Enterprises (NSIT) to $205 from $225 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says that due to continued industry headwinds, it expects Insight’s product rebound to be pushed out from the second half of 2024 to the second half of 2025. The rebound should be driven by a PC refresh cycle and better infrastructure demand, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Barrington reduced estimates following the earnings report.

