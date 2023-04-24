Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Insight Enterprises (NSIT) closed at $120.47, marking a -0.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the information technology provider had lost 13.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Insight Enterprises as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2023. On that day, Insight Enterprises is projected to report earnings of $1.87 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.31%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.55 billion, down 3.85% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.87 per share and revenue of $10.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.34% and +3.41%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Insight Enterprises. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.25% lower within the past month. Insight Enterprises is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Insight Enterprises has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.22 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.22, which means Insight Enterprises is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can also see that NSIT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Mail Order stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Mail Order industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

