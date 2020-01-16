Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Insight Enterprises (NSIT) closed at $71.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.38% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.92%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the information technology provider had gained 6.29% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.95% in that time.

NSIT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.65, up 25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.37 billion, up 35.31% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NSIT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NSIT currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NSIT has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.39 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.31, which means NSIT is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Mail Order industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

