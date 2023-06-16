Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

Insight Enterprises (NSIT) closed at $144.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the information technology provider had gained 11.47% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.

Insight Enterprises will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.60, down 6.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.45 billion, down 10.81% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.85 per share and revenue of $10.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.12% and -3.59%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Insight Enterprises should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Insight Enterprises is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Insight Enterprises's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.66. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.95.

Investors should also note that NSIT has a PEG ratio of 1.13 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Mail Order was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.13 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Mail Order industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.