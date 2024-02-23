Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Price Target Increased by 8.76% to 194.14

The average one-year price target for Insight Enterprises (NasdaqGS:NSIT) has been revised to 194.14 / share. This is an increase of 8.76% from the prior estimate of 178.50 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 171.70 to a high of 221.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.07% from the latest reported closing price of 184.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 743 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insight Enterprises. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 7.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSIT is 0.31%, a decrease of 4.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 42,941K shares. The put/call ratio of NSIT is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ValueAct Holdings holds 4,512K shares representing 13.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,042K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,026K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 3.98% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,682K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,625K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 13.15% over the last quarter.

ANEFX - NEW ECONOMY FUND holds 1,119K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,101K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares, representing an increase of 7.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 11.11% over the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, and Connected Workforce solutions and services, Insight Enterprises helps clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, Insight employees helps clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter.

