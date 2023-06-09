Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Insight Enterprises (NSIT) closed at $144.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.82% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the information technology provider had gained 14.77% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Insight Enterprises will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.60, down 6.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.45 billion, down 10.81% from the prior-year quarter.

NSIT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.85 per share and revenue of $10.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.12% and -3.59%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Insight Enterprises. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Insight Enterprises currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Insight Enterprises currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.52. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.23.

Meanwhile, NSIT's PEG ratio is currently 1.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Mail Order stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Mail Order industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, which puts it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NSIT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

