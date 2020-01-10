Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Insight Enterprises (NSIT) closed at $71.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.95% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the information technology provider had gained 8.02% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.56% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NSIT as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, NSIT is projected to report earnings of $1.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.37 billion, up 35.31% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NSIT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NSIT currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, NSIT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.53, which means NSIT is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Mail Order industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.