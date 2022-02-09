Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) insiders sold US$1.9m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

The fact that multiple Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Insight Enterprises

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP, Samuel Cowley, sold US$625k worth of shares at a price of US$83.33 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$95.79). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 38% of Samuel Cowley's holding.

Insiders in Insight Enterprises didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:NSIT Insider Trading Volume February 9th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Insight Enterprises insiders own 1.8% of the company, worth about US$59m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Insight Enterprises Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Insight Enterprises shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at Insight Enterprises in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Insight Enterprises and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

