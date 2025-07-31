Insight Enterprises Inc. Reveals Fall In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $46.93 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $87.44 million, or $2.27 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Insight Enterprises Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $78.58 million or $2.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.2% to $2.09 billion from $2.16 billion last year.

Insight Enterprises Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.70 - $10.10

