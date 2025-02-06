Insight Enterprises Guides FY25 Adj. EPS Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, technology company Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) initiated its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2025, below analysts' estimates.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $9.70 to $10.10 per share.

On average, five analysts polled expect earnings of $10.42 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

