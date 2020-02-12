Insight Enterprises Guides FY20 Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) initiated its adjusted earnings and net sales growth for the full year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.55 to $6.65 per share on net sales growth of 20 to 25 percent, including the results of PCM.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $6.21 per share on net sales growth of 19.90 percent to $9.35 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.