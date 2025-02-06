INSIGHT ENTERPRISES Earnings Results: $NSIT Reports Quarterly Earnings

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES ($NSIT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $2.66 per share, beating estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $2,072,670,000, missing estimates of $2,145,185,205 by $-72,515,205.
INSIGHT ENTERPRISES Insider Trading Activity
INSIGHT ENTERPRISES insiders have traded $NSIT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSIT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JENNIFER M VASIN (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 739 shares for an estimated $152,258
INSIGHT ENTERPRISES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of INSIGHT ENTERPRISES stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 481,949 shares (+58.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $103,806,995
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC added 258,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,241,800
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 225,283 shares (+26.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,265,544
- GW&K INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 165,694 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,202,057
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 128,241 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,621,828
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 120,678 shares (-38.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $25,992,834
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 115,915 shares (-70.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,966,931
INSIGHT ENTERPRISES Government Contracts
We have seen $16,490,145 of award payments to $NSIT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- IGF::OT::IGF LOGISTICS EXECUTION SUPPORT SERVICES FOR THE OFFSHORE PATROL CUTTER (OPC) TO SUPPORT THE ASSE...: $4,637,143
- LEVEL 1 CALL CENTER SUPPORT SERVICES: $3,768,782
- GSA OASIS TASK ORDER FOR LOGISTICAL SUPPORT SERVICES. CONTRACTOR TO PROVIDE ENGINEERING AND LOGISTICAL SUPP...: $2,769,879
- STUDENT AND EXCHANGE VISITOR INFORMATION SYSTEM (SEVIS) LEVEL II APPLICATION SERVICES: $2,196,345
- ON-SITE SUPPORT SERVICES FOR THE NATIONAL MARITIME CENTER (NMC) CONTACT CENTER: $1,433,996
