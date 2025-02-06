News & Insights

Stocks
NSIT

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES Earnings Results: $NSIT Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 06, 2025 — 08:30 am EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES ($NSIT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $2.66 per share, beating estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $2,072,670,000, missing estimates of $2,145,185,205 by $-72,515,205.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NSIT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES Insider Trading Activity

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES insiders have traded $NSIT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSIT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JENNIFER M VASIN (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 739 shares for an estimated $152,258

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of INSIGHT ENTERPRISES stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES Government Contracts

We have seen $16,490,145 of award payments to $NSIT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

NSIT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.