Markets
NSIT

Insight Enterprises Earnings Decline In Q1

May 01, 2025 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Insight Enterprises, Inc.(NSIT), a technology company, on Thursday announced that earnings declined in the first quarter compared with the previous year.

Shares of Insight Enterprises are decreasing by around 3% in the pre-market trading.

For the first quarter, net earnings were $7.51 million, lower than $67.03 million last year.

Earnings per share were $0.22 versus $1.74 last year.

Adjusted consolidated earnings declined to $67.83 million from $83.35 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.06 versus $2.37 in the prior year.

Four Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report $2.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales decreased to $2.10 million from $2.38 million last year.

Looking ahead to the full year 2025, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be between $9.70 and $10.10.

The company anticipates delivering gross profit growth in the low single digits and expects that gross margin will continue to be approximately 20%.

In the pre-market trading, Insight Enterprises is 3.10% lesser at $134 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NSIT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.