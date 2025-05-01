Insight Enterprises Earnings Decline In Q1

(RTTNews) - Insight Enterprises, Inc.(NSIT), a technology company, on Thursday announced that earnings declined in the first quarter compared with the previous year.

Shares of Insight Enterprises are decreasing by around 3% in the pre-market trading.

For the first quarter, net earnings were $7.51 million, lower than $67.03 million last year.

Earnings per share were $0.22 versus $1.74 last year.

Adjusted consolidated earnings declined to $67.83 million from $83.35 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.06 versus $2.37 in the prior year.

Four Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report $2.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales decreased to $2.10 million from $2.38 million last year.

Looking ahead to the full year 2025, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be between $9.70 and $10.10.

The company anticipates delivering gross profit growth in the low single digits and expects that gross margin will continue to be approximately 20%.

In the pre-market trading, Insight Enterprises is 3.10% lesser at $134 on the Nasdaq.

