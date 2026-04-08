Insight Enterprises (BIT:1NSIT) Price Target Decreased by 19.94% to 90.48

The average one-year price target for Insight Enterprises (BIT:1NSIT) has been revised to €90.48 / share. This is a decrease of 19.94% from the prior estimate of €113.02 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €77.72 to a high of €107.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.41% from the latest reported closing price of €58.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 293 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insight Enterprises. This is an decrease of 349 owner(s) or 54.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1NSIT is 0.03%, an increase of 80.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.84% to 31,142K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fiduciary Management holds 1,323K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,390K shares , representing a decrease of 5.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NSIT by 25.69% over the last quarter.

ValueAct Holdings holds 1,217K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,272K shares , representing a decrease of 86.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NSIT by 67.53% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 811K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares , representing an increase of 26.40%.

Geode Capital Management holds 742K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 733K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NSIT by 29.66% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 582K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares , representing a decrease of 15.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NSIT by 35.34% over the last quarter.

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