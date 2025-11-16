Insight Enterprises (BIT:1NSIT) Price Target Decreased by 13.76% to 135.45

The average one-year price target for Insight Enterprises (BIT:1NSIT) has been revised to €135.45 / share. This is a decrease of 13.76% from the prior estimate of €157.06 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €104.08 to a high of €176.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.75% from the latest reported closing price of €88.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 684 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insight Enterprises. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 5.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1NSIT is 0.20%, an increase of 8.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.60% to 42,804K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ValueAct Holdings holds 2,272K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,862K shares , representing a decrease of 25.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NSIT by 38.43% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,871K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,556K shares , representing a decrease of 36.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NSIT by 41.06% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,635K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,689K shares , representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NSIT by 11.61% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,609K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,727K shares , representing a decrease of 7.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NSIT by 28.11% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 1,390K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,090K shares , representing an increase of 21.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1NSIT by 10.32% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.