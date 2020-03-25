INSIGHT-Delivery drivers face pandemic without sick pay, insurance, sanitizer

Credit: REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

On his delivery route through Orange County, California, Joseph Alvarado made 153 stops one day last week for Amazon.com Inc, touching the inside and outside of his van, more than 225 packages, and dozens of customers’ doors and gates.

    In a global coronavirus pandemic that has infected about
420,000 people and killed nearly 19,000, delivery drivers like
Alvarado have become as essential as first responders, providing
food and other basics for millions of people who are isolating
themselves under government stay-home directives. But unlike
traditional emergency workers, today’s delivery drivers
typically have little or no health insurance, sick pay or job
security - and many say they lack even the basics needed to stay
safe on the job.
    Alvarado said the van he drove wasn’t cleaned before or
after his 10-hour shift, nor were the bins holding packages
handled by warehouse workers and delivery drivers. Yet his
company offered no gloves or masks, and only sporadically
provided hand sanitizer. Under pressure to meet targets for
delivery speed and volume, Alvarado and other drivers say they
have little or no time to stop and wash their hands.
    “I’m being exposed,” said Alvarado, 38, who has delivered
Amazon packages for three years. “I would think that a company
like Amazon that is filthy rich, doing great, not going anywhere
anytime soon, would want to take care of its employees.”
    Alvarado doesn’t actually work for Amazon. He works instead
for Pacific Keys Logistics LLC, one of hundreds of companies
that compete for coveted delivery contracts with the world’s
largest online retailer. The logistics company could not be
reached for comment.
    To keep the work, such contractors must meet Amazon’s
stringent performance standards under compensation schemes that
effectively require the delivery companies to keep a tight rein
on costs. Often, delivering Amazon packages constitutes their
entire business.
    Such arm’s-length employment arrangements have insulated
Amazon and other companies from liability and the costs of
health insurance and other benefits. The business model - also
employed by upstart app-based delivery firms such as Instacart,
Shipt Inc and Postmates - has proven popular with investors by
allowing the companies to avoid nitty-gritty costs like vehicle
repair and crash liabilities.
    The coronavirus pandemic has revealed the precarious
environment that has been a daily reality for these workers as
they now take on much greater risks in delivering essential
goods, said David Weil, dean of Brandeis University’s school of
social policy and management and a former top Labor Department
official in the Obama administration.
    “It’s totally laid bare how vulnerable they are,” he said.
“We are seeing there are millions of workers, who have no social
safety net protections, who are now on the front lines of
delivering food and delivering packages.”
    Contract drivers who deliver for Amazon in the United States
are paid an hourly rate starting at $15, according to the
company. In written responses to questions from Reuters, Amazon
said it requires its delivery contractors to offer healthcare
coverage, but didn’t specify how much of the cost, if any, the
firms cover. 
    Some drivers say they opt out of the health coverage because
they can’t afford the high out-of-pocket costs. Amazon said it
required its contractors to offer drivers an unspecified amount
of paid time off, but didn’t say whether they were guaranteed
sick pay. The company also has a program known as Amazon Flex,
where independent contractors sign up for time slots to take
groceries or packages to customers' doorsteps in their own cars.
    Amazon said it is taking “extreme measures” to protect all
workers, including contracted drivers. Such efforts include
“tripling down on deep cleaning, procuring safety supplies that
are available, and changing processes to ensure those in our
buildings are keeping safe distances.”
    Amazon said it is giving its contracted delivery companies
hand sanitizer and wipes to allow drivers to clean their
vehicles. Asked about drivers’ accounts that such supplies were
unavailable, the company said some delivery sites “may on
occasion see brief shortages.”
    App-based delivery firms have partnered with major retailers
such as Walmart Inc <WMT.N>, Kroger Co <KR.N> and Target Corp
<TGT.N>, which owns Shipt. Instacart and Shipt don’t provide
sick pay to drivers but both have said they will offer two weeks
of financial assistance for those who test positive for COVID-19
or are placed into quarantine by health authorities.
    Reuters interviewed more than a dozen delivery drivers for
Amazon, Instacart, Postmates, Uber Eats, a food delivery service
from ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc <UBER.N>, and
others, many of whom said they believe the companies did not
provide proper protection or support given the risks they are
taking. 
    The lack of sick pay and supplies can also pose a risk to
consumers, especially if drivers show up to work sick or can’t
frequently wash their hands, said Suzanne Judd, an
epidemiologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s
school of public health.
    “Touching gates, touching door knobs, those are all going to
be potential points of exposure,” she said. “Hand sanitizer
itself is not enough.”
    Despite the risks, many drivers can’t quit as the economy
crashes amid relentless daily reports of rising death totals,
business closures and government stay-home directives. As the
crisis deepened last week, Amazon announced plans for 100,000
new workers to handle surging demand. But those openings will
likely be easily filled with the masses of workers laid off from
other hard-hit sectors such as restaurants because Amazon is
among the few companies that is hiring. The company has
temporarily boosted the pay for warehouse workers and contract
drivers by $2 an hour in response to the pandemic, but the
raises expire at the end of April.
    “It’s very sad because three weeks ago we were in a
historically tight labor market,” said Matthew Bidwell, a
professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School who
focuses on short-term working arrangements. “It was forcing
employers for the first time in a long time to offer more perks
and more benefits. They no longer have that pressure."
    Danny Gonzalez also delivers for Amazon in Orange County.
After long shifts, his hands are blackened with grime from
countless surfaces.
    “Where do you go wash your hands when you’re in a vehicle?”
said Gonzalez, 33, of Anaheim.
    Dispatchers enforcing Amazon standards track his movements
with GPS technology, sometimes questioning the time taken on
stops. Realistically, he said, the targets leave no time for
hand-washing. He also skips a lunch break and estimates he runs
up to 12 miles a day in sprints from the truck to doorsteps.
    “There’s no way you will complete a 280-package route in the
eight hours or nine hours they want you to,” he said. “We’re
just statistics to Amazon.”
    The Amazon contractor that employs him, which he declined to
name, offers health insurance that employees can purchase, but
Gonzalez said he opted out because the costs would have eaten up
nearly half his paycheck. Neither Gonzalez nor Alvarado have
paid sick leave.
    
    TREATED ‘LIKE A LEPER’
    After the pandemic hit, Amazon announced it would set aside
$25 million for contracted delivery drivers to apply for up to
two weeks paid leave if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 or
placed into quarantine by the government or Amazon. Other
companies such as Uber, Postmates, Instacart and DoorDash have
made similar pledges to help workers.
    But the criteria make getting that paid time difficult,
drivers said. Jonathan Perales, 25, a driver for Uber and
Postmates in Texas, started coughing and feeling feverish
earlier this month after picking up an ill passenger. The
hospital he visited said he had symptoms of COVID-19, but
declined to test him amid a national shortage of kits.
    When he sought sick pay from Uber, the company told him he
needed a positive coronavirus test or documentation from a
medical professional ordering him to self-quarantine. No one at
the hospital or the state health department was willing to
submit such documentation to Uber on his behalf - which he said
the company required - and another clinic refused to examine him
when he showed up reporting coronavirus symptoms.
    “I was stuck in an impossible situation,” Perales said. “I
was trying to get tested, and I was trying to seek financial
aid. I was being treated like a leper.”
    Despite the illness, he needed the income to avoid an
eviction, so he continued to work for Postmates for another two
days. Uber shut down his account after he reported the symptoms,
he said, which left him unable to pay his bill at the
extended-stay motel where he had been living. He now lives in
his car. Uber declined to comment on Perales’ case but said in a
statement that drivers’ safety is “always our priority.”
Postmates declined to comment. 
    
    DRIVING 45 MILES FOR HAND SANITIZER
    Ron Spigelman delivers for Instacart. The company hasn’t
provided training or offered sanitation supplies or protective
gear to wear in crowded stores, he said. He recently drove 45
miles to find hand sanitizer at a Dollar General in the
countryside near Tulsa, Oklahoma.
    He thinks drivers should have access to hand-washing
stations. “That way we feel more protected,” he said, “and I
think the customers would feel more protected as well.”
    In a statement, Instacart said it would soon distribute hand
sanitizer and provide access to cleaning supplies in some
stores. The company plans to add an additional 300,000
independent delivery contractors to handle skyrocketing demand.
    Some drivers have stopped delivering as the crisis worsened.
Laura Chelton, 48, drives for Amazon Flex in the Seattle area -
site of the first outbreak in the United States. Last week, she
noticed that no one was wiping down surfaces in the area at
Whole Foods where she picked up orders. 
    When she saw an older woman cough last week as she assembled
grocery bags in that confined space - just eight by 10 feet -
she decided that delivering groceries just wasn’t worth the
risk.

