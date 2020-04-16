INSIGHT-COVID-19 crisis strains needy and groups that help them

Sacred Heart Community Service thought it was prepared for the pain the growing COVID-19 pandemic would cause in San Jose, California. The nonprofit, which has long helped those struggling to pay rent or keep the lights on, rallied donors and helped set up an $11 million fund that would offer up to $4,000 a month to eligible households.

    By Jaimi Dowdell and Benjamin Lesser
    The online application process went live on the morning of
March 23. Within hours, the site crashed as more than 1,000
attempted to apply.
    Ultimately, the organization stopped accepting applications
after about 4,500 households had sought help. By April 13, more
than 9,000 additional households had placed themselves on an
interest list, hoping to be able to make their case for
assistance if Sacred Heart raises more money.
    "It is the most unimaginable scenario for everyone here,"
said Executive Director Poncho Guevara. The aid effort has
raised an additional $5 million in recent weeks, and Guevara
said it will need much more to meet demand.
    Charitable organizations are a critical part of the social
safety net in the United States, providing food, shelter and
cash assistance to vulnerable people who fall through gaps in
government safety nets. But just as COVID-19 is causing a surge
in demand for their services, it is straining the social service
nonprofits' efforts to help. With revenue streams dried up,
fundraising events canceled and no relief in sight, some
nonprofits are being forced to retrench when they are most
needed.
    Just weeks into the pandemic, some organizations have
enacted widespread layoffs while others have cut programs.
    
    SURVEYING THE DAMAGE
    Reuters worked with Charity Navigator, a group that rates
the performance of thousands of charities, to survey the impact
of the COVID-19 crisis on nonprofits. More than 75% of the 150
responding nonprofits that provide key social services such as
shelter and food reported that their organizations had suffered
financially from the pandemic and the economic shutdown.
Meanwhile, 66% have seen an increase in demand for their
services. And more than half have cut programs.
    Nearly half of the social service nonprofits surveyed said
they can't get enough volunteers. And all of the 16 food banks
responding to the survey reported a disruption in the supply
chain, which is key to getting meals to vulnerable populations.
    While some organizations acknowledge they are unable to meet
the growing need, many say they have found ways to step up
despite funding shortfalls. If the crisis continues for an
extended time, though, many organizations told Reuters they
don't know how they'll be able to maintain services without
additional funding.
    "Right now, we're spending money that's earmarked for other
purposes instead of turning people away," said Thomas
Pietrogallo, chief executive officer of The Poverello Center.
The South Florida nonprofit, which in a normal week before the
pandemic was feeding about 1,500 people with chronic illnesses,
had to shut down its thrift stores, which typically bring in
$100,000 a month. Meanwhile, the organization provided 60% more
groceries in the last two weeks of March.
    That same scenario is playing out at nonprofits of all sizes
all across the country.
    
    "A TERRIBLE PERFECT STORM"    
    Feeding America, a large, national hunger-relief
organization, surveyed its network of about 200 food banks and
found that as of April 2, 37% had experienced an immediate
funding shortfall. The crisis also made it difficult for some
U.S. food banks to stock enough food to meet demand, said Katie
Fitzgerald, executive vice president and chief operating officer
for Feeding America. The organization's network relies on
donated food and other products, but there is little coming in
now, forcing food banks to buy food to fill the gaps.
    "It is a really terrible perfect storm for us in that human
need -- the need for food -- is skyrocketing right now at the
same time the supply that we rely on for food is decreasing
precipitously," she said.
    In Indianapolis, the line of cars waiting to pick up food at
Gleaners Food Bank has grown at times to roughly 2 miles long,
requiring metro police officers to direct traffic. The
organization's food pantry typically feeds 5,000 households in a
month, but is on pace to provide meals to about 18,000
households in April, said Joe Slater, its chief operating
officer and chief financial officer.
    The food pantry raised about $5 million to meet increased
need through the end of May. Ensuing months may be more
challenging. The organization projects it will need at least
another $5 million to get through the summer, Slater said.
    The struggle is similar for groups that provide emergency
housing for victims of domestic violence.
    
    TURNED AWAY    
    On an average day, the YWCA of El Paso, Texas, offers
transitional housing for more than 50 women and children fleeing
abuse. But in recent weeks, because it had to enact social
distancing to keep residents and staff safe, the El Paso YWCA
says it has limited capacity to about 30. The charity isn't
accepting new seekers of shelter and has had to turn away four
families, at a time when the El Paso police report a 9% increase
in domestic violence calls.
    For people who live with abusers, quarantine conditions can
create explosive stress levels, especially if drugs or alcohol
are in the mix, said Sylvia Acosta, CEO of the El Paso YWCA.
    "I'm worried about stay-home orders, financial stress and
liquor sales all at the same time and there not being any open
space right now," Acosta said.
    Across the United States, 11 YWCA locations told their
national organization on March 30 that they may need to shut
down domestic violence programs or facilities in coming weeks
for lack of funding and staff.
    The El Paso YWCA said it is determined to keep providing
services, but it lost revenue when stay-at-home orders forced it
to close some of its child-care programs. Donations are up, but
overall, revenue has dropped by 80%. The organization furloughed
more than half of its 400 employees in late March.
    
    "WE CAN'T JUST CLOSE"    
    "Nonprofits are just like everybody right now -- in an
unprecedented place -- but the difference is that we can't just
close. We can't. This is when we're needed the most and so we're
going to have to figure it out," Acosta said.
    The pandemic's hit to American nonprofits has global
repercussions. After Tropical Cyclone Harold slammed into
Vanuatu this month, thousands were left without food, shelter,
or clean drinking water in the nation of South Pacific islands.
World Hope International, a U.S.-based disaster relief
organization, said it normally would have sent a team of up to
15 volunteers to provide drinking water for at least 10,000
people.
    But pandemic-related travel restrictions made it impossible
for World Hope to provide that support. The organization, which
says it anticipates a 15% to 20% decline in revenue due to the
pandemic, responded to 10 disasters around the world in 2018 and
five in 2019. Continuing travel restrictions and revenue decline
will hinder its ability to offer future disaster relief, the
group said.
    Even organizations that have been able to continue their
regular services are concerned about funding. More than 30% of
social service organizations projected they would see at least a
20% decrease in revenue through June, and 76% reported having to
cancel fundraising events, according to the survey by Reuters
and Charity Navigator.
    
    GOVERNMENT AID    
    The $2 trillion economic package that President Trump signed
into law on March 27 offers aid to some nonprofits, including
access to loans to cover payroll and operating costs. The law
also expands the ability of taxpayers to claim deductions on
cash donations made in 2020.
    More help may be coming. Rep. Seth Moulton, Democrat of
Massachusetts, introduced legislation on March 27 after hearing
that YMCAs in his state were struggling to stay afloat while
providing child care to essential workers and food to poor
children out of school. The bill, which has bipartisan support,
would provide $60 billion in emergency funding to nonprofits.
    "When our team looked into it, we realized that nonprofits
severely hurt by the coronavirus were not receiving the same
financial relief as for-profit businesses and industries, even
though they were facing the same loss of revenue and economic
disruption," Moulton said.






