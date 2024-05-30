Insig AI Executives Show Confidence with Share Buys

Insig AI PLC (GB:INSG) has released an update.

Insig AI plc has announced significant share purchases by top executives, with CEO Richard Bernstein acquiring 500,000 shares, now holding 19.7% of the company, and Sophie Wilson, associated with Chairman John Wilson, also purchasing 500,000 shares to hold a combined 1.3% stake. These acquisitions reflect a notable confidence in the company’s future, signaling potential growth and stability to investors in the data science and machine learning group.

For further insights into GB:INSG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.