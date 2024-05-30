News & Insights

Stocks

Insig AI Executives Show Confidence with Share Buys

May 30, 2024 — 01:55 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Insig AI PLC (GB:INSG) has released an update.

Insig AI plc has announced significant share purchases by top executives, with CEO Richard Bernstein acquiring 500,000 shares, now holding 19.7% of the company, and Sophie Wilson, associated with Chairman John Wilson, also purchasing 500,000 shares to hold a combined 1.3% stake. These acquisitions reflect a notable confidence in the company’s future, signaling potential growth and stability to investors in the data science and machine learning group.

For further insights into GB:INSG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.