Insiders who sold West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.'s (NYSE:WST) earlier year may find some solace in the 5.3% drop

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.'s (NYSE:WST) stock price has dropped 5.3% in the previous week, but insiders who sold US$727k in stock over the past year have had less luck. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$335 is still below the current share price.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

West Pharmaceutical Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Senior VP & Chief Technology Officer, Silji Abraham, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$727k worth of shares at a price of US$335 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$424). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 26% of Silji Abraham's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Silji Abraham.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:WST Insider Trading Volume December 7th 2021

Insider Ownership of West Pharmaceutical Services

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. West Pharmaceutical Services insiders own about US$194m worth of shares (which is 0.6% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At West Pharmaceutical Services Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no West Pharmaceutical Services insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the West Pharmaceutical Services insiders selling. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for West Pharmaceutical Services.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

