Insiders who sold US$999k worth of Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR were amply compensated

Last week, Masonite International Corporation's (NYSE:DOOR) stock jumped 4.7%, but insiders who sold US$999k worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$116, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Masonite International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Robert Lewis, sold US$999k worth of shares at a price of US$116 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$93.62. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Robert Lewis.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:DOOR Insider Trading Volume August 17th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Masonite International

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.8% of Masonite International shares, worth about US$17m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Masonite International Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Still, the insider transactions at Masonite International in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Masonite International. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Masonite International (including 1 which is concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

