Insiders who sold US$913k worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) stock last year were handsomely rewarded

Last week, Equity Residential's (NYSE:EQR) stock jumped 5.1%, but insiders who sold US$913k worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$90.13, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Equity Residential Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & COO, Michael Manelis, sold US$327k worth of shares at a price of US$90.13 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$77.56. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Equity Residential insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:EQR Insider Trading Volume September 13th 2022

Does Equity Residential Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Equity Residential insiders own 1.6% of the company, worth about US$474m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Equity Residential Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Equity Residential shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Equity Residential insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Equity Residential. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Equity Residential you should be aware of, and 1 of these makes us a bit uncomfortable.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

