Insiders who sold US$880k worth of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG were amply compensated

Even though American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) stock gained 6.5% last week, insiders who sold US$880k worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Selling at an average price of US$60.11, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

American International Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & Chief Information Officer, John Repko, for US$473k worth of shares, at about US$61.88 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$54.92. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in American International Group didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AIG Insider Trading Volume August 11th 2022

Insider Ownership Of American International Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.2% of American International Group shares, worth about US$63m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About American International Group Insiders?

The fact that there have been no American International Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of American International Group insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing American International Group. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for American International Group (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

