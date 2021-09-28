Insiders who sold US$854k worth of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP were amply compensated

Last week, TripAdvisor, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TRIP) stock jumped 9.5%, but insiders who sold US$854k worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$39.78, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

TripAdvisor Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Michael Malone, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$452k worth of shares at a price of US$37.30 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$36.20. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

TripAdvisor insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:TRIP Insider Trading Volume September 28th 2021

Does TripAdvisor Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. TripAdvisor insiders own about US$35m worth of shares. That equates to 0.7% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The TripAdvisor Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded TripAdvisor shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at TripAdvisor in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in TripAdvisor.

