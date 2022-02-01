Insiders who sold US$82m worth of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS were amply compensated

Despite the fact that QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) stock rose 5.0% last week, insiders who sold US$82m worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Selling at an average price of US$23.77, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At QuantumScape

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CO-Founder & CTO, Timothy Holme, sold US$16m worth of shares at a price of US$21.25 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$16.69). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In total, QuantumScape insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:QS Insider Trading Volume February 1st 2022

Insiders at QuantumScape Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of QuantumScape shares. Specifically, insiders ditched US$11m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of QuantumScape

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. QuantumScape insiders own about US$769m worth of shares (which is 11% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At QuantumScape Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing QuantumScape. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for QuantumScape (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

