Insiders who sold US$819k worth of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) stock last year were handsomely rewarded

Cavco Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CVCO) stock rose 4.0% last week, but insiders who sold US$819k worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$293, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Cavco Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, Steven Like, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$819k worth of shares at a price of US$293 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$250). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Steven Like was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:CVCO Insider Trading Volume July 29th 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership Of Cavco Industries

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Cavco Industries insiders own 6.6% of the company, worth about US$147m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cavco Industries Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Cavco Industries insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Cavco Industries, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Of course Cavco Industries may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.