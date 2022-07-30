Insiders who sold US$786k worth of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) stock last year were handsomely rewarded

Despite the fact that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) stock rose 6.4% last week, insiders who sold US$786k worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$97.46, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

ITT Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Timothy Powers made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$417k worth of shares at a price of US$69.48 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$75.03. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for ITT share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Timothy Powers.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of ITT shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ITT Insider Trading Volume July 30th 2022

Insiders At ITT Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, ITT insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Independent Director Timothy Powers spent US$417k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that ITT insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$23m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ITT Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The more recent transactions are a positive, but ITT insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. In short they are likely aligned with shareholders. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing ITT. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for ITT you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

