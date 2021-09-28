Insiders who sold US$622k worth of Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) stock last year were handsomely rewarded

Despite the fact that Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) stock rose 8.6% last week, insiders who sold US$622k worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Selling at an average price of US$29.10, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Univest Financial

The Independent Director, Roger Ballou, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$293k worth of shares at a price of US$29.26 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$27.97. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$216k for 8.75k shares. But insiders sold 21.39k shares worth US$622k. All up, insiders sold more shares in Univest Financial than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:UVSP Insider Trading Volume September 28th 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Univest Financial Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Univest Financial insider buying shares in the last three months. In that period Independent Director Natalye Paquin spent US$12k on shares. However, they netted US$26.4 for sales. While it's good to see the insider buying, the net amount bought isn't enough for us to gain much confidence from it.

Does Univest Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 2.2% of Univest Financial shares, worth about US$18m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Univest Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. That said, the purchases were not large. We're a little cautious about the insider selling at Univest Financial. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Univest Financial has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.