Insiders who sold US$52m worth of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) stock last year were handsomely rewarded

Avis Budget Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CAR) stock rose 3.3% last week, but insiders who sold US$52m worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$269, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Avis Budget Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Non-Independent Executive Chairman, Bernardo Hees, sold US$27m worth of shares at a price of US$281 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$187. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Notably Bernardo Hees was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$15m worth of shares.

In total, Avis Budget Group insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CAR Insider Trading Volume August 9th 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies.

Avis Budget Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at Avis Budget Group. Non-Independent Executive Chairman Bernardo Hees spent US$15m on stock. But Independent Director Glenn Lurie sold shares worth US$264k. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Avis Budget Group insiders own 2.0% of the company, currently worth about US$178m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Avis Budget Group Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The recent buying by an insider , along with high insider ownership, suggest that Avis Budget Group insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Avis Budget Group. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Avis Budget Group you should be aware of, and 2 of these shouldn't be ignored.

But note: Avis Budget Group may not be the best stock to buy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

