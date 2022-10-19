Insiders who sold US$4.0m worth of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) stock last year were handsomely rewarded

GoDaddy Inc.'s (NYSE:GDDY) stock rose 3.4% last week, but insiders who sold US$4.0m worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$76.90, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

GoDaddy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO & Director, Amanpal Bhutani, for US$747k worth of shares, at about US$80.68 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$75.99. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year GoDaddy insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At GoDaddy Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at GoDaddy. In total, insiders dumped US$1.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does GoDaddy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. GoDaddy insiders own about US$27m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About GoDaddy Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought GoDaddy stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that GoDaddy is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that GoDaddy is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

