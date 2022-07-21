Insiders who sold US$3.9m worth of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA were amply compensated

Despite the fact that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) stock rose 24% last week, insiders who sold US$3.9m worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Selling at an average price of US$21.15, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Avaya Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, James Chirico, sold US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$21.41 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$2.60. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last year Avaya Holdings insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AVYA Insider Trading Volume July 21st 2022

Insider Ownership of Avaya Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own US$4.4m worth of Avaya Holdings stock, about 2.0% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The Avaya Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Avaya Holdings shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Avaya Holdings insider transactions leaves us unenthusiastic. And we're not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Avaya Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

