Insiders who sold US$29m worth of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO were amply compensated

Despite the fact that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock rose 4.4% last week, insiders who sold US$29m worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Selling at an average price of US$593, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Broadcom

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Thomas Krause, sold US$8.1m worth of shares at a price of US$586 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$522). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Broadcom shares, than buying. The average sell price was around US$593. We are not joyful about insider selling. But we note that the selling, on average, was at well above the recently traded price of US$522. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:AVGO Insider Trading Volume September 10th 2022

Does Broadcom Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Broadcom insiders own 1.5% of the company, worth about US$3.3b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Broadcom Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Broadcom shares in the last quarter. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Broadcom, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Broadcom. For example - Broadcom has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

