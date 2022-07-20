Insiders who sold US$2.9m worth of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) stock last year were handsomely rewarded

Even though ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) stock gained 5.1% last week, insiders who sold US$2.9m worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Selling at an average price of US$99.76, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ArcBest

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Steven Spinner, for US$915k worth of shares, at about US$92.00 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$79.75. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

All up, insiders sold more shares in ArcBest than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ARCB Insider Trading Volume July 20th 2022

Does ArcBest Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 2.5% of ArcBest shares, worth about US$49m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ArcBest Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded ArcBest shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of ArcBest insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that ArcBest has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

