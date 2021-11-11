Insiders who sold US$2.6m worth of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) stock last year were handsomely rewarded

Even though Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) stock gained 10.0% last week, insiders who sold US$2.6m worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Selling at an average price of US$10.00, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Zeta Global Holdings

The Co-Founder & Independent Vice Chairman of the Board, John Sculley, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.6m worth of shares at a price of US$10.00 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$9.90. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). The only individual insider seller over the last year was John Sculley.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ZETA Insider Trading Volume November 11th 2021

Insider Ownership of Zeta Global Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Zeta Global Holdings insiders own about US$911m worth of shares (which is 48% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Zeta Global Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Zeta Global Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Zeta Global Holdings, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Zeta Global Holdings. For example - Zeta Global Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

