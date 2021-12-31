Insiders who sold US$2.5m worth of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) stock last year were handsomely rewarded

Last week, Criteo S.A.'s (NASDAQ:CRTO) stock jumped 5.6%, but insiders who sold US$2.5m worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$40.19, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Criteo Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO & Director, Megan Clarken, for US$1.8m worth of shares, at about US$41.16 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$39.12. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Criteo insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CRTO Insider Trading Volume December 31st 2021

I will like Criteo better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insiders at Criteo Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Criteo. In total, insiders sold US$1.9m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Criteo insiders own 2.2% of the company, worth about US$52m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Criteo Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Criteo stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Criteo is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Criteo you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

