Insiders who sold US$2.0m worth of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) stock last year were handsomely rewarded

Despite the fact that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) stock rose 6.9% last week, insiders who sold US$2.0m worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$128, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TE Connectivity

The Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Thomas Lynch, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.6m worth of shares at a price of US$127 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$115. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in TE Connectivity didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At TE Connectivity Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at TE Connectivity. In total, Executive VP & General Counsel John Jenkins sold US$395k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of TE Connectivity

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. TE Connectivity insiders own about US$72m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The TE Connectivity Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold TE Connectivity shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that TE Connectivity is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of TE Connectivity.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

