Insiders who sold US$19m worth of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) stock last year were handsomely rewarded

Last week, Medical Properties Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:MPW) stock jumped 7.1%, but insiders who sold US$19m worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$21.23, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Medical Properties Trust

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Founder, Edward Aldag, for US$13m worth of shares, at about US$21.33 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$10.86. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Medical Properties Trust insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

I will like Medical Properties Trust better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Medical Properties Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Medical Properties Trust insiders own 1.3% of the company, worth about US$86m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Medical Properties Trust Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Medical Properties Trust insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of Medical Properties Trust insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Medical Properties Trust (including 2 which can't be ignored).

But note: Medical Properties Trust may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.