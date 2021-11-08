Insiders who sold US$18m worth of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) stock last year were handsomely rewarded

Last week, Micron Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MU) stock jumped 5.5%, but insiders who sold US$18m worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$83.87, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Micron Technology

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & Chief Business Officer, Sumit Sadana, for US$6.2m worth of shares, at about US$88.00 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$72.92. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Micron Technology didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:MU Insider Trading Volume November 8th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Micron Technology insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$200m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Micron Technology Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Micron Technology insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

